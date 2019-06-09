Pakistan weather forecast: Sunday 09-06-2019

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the countryِ۔ while very hot in eastern Balochistan, Sindh and plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



Weather Forecast for Monday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the countryِ۔ while very hot in eastern Balochistan, Sindh and plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions, Islamabad Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in central/southern Punjab, eastern Balochistan, Sindh, plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at isolated places in Malakand division, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mirkhani 06, Kalam 03, Malamjabba 02, Dir, Drosh 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 08, Bagrote04, Gilgit 01, Kashmir: Garidupatta 03.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Jaccobabad 50°C, Mithi, Dadu, Moenjodaro, Rohri & Larkana 48 °C.