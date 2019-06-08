Fact-check: Sindh govt's hot weather 'Red Alert' for Karachi is fake

Karachi: The Sindh government's weather related"Red Alert" circulating on Whatsapp and social media is fake, Geo News reported on Saturday.

The provincial government says it has issued no weather-related 'Red Alert' for Karachi.

Whatsapp users have been circulating the message which calls for precautionary measures while predicting mercury could rise to 55.5 degree Celsius in Karachi.

"Sindh Government has issued 'RED Alert' for next 96 hours in Karachi. Mean temperature will be between 50.1 to 55.5 °C," read the fake message, advising citizens to "drink 8-9 liters of water a day and avoid going out in open sun from 9am-4pm," the message reads.



Murtaza Wahab, an Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister said no such alert had been issued by the government.

"This is fake news circulating on Whatsapp and social media. Sindh government has not issued any such red alert," Geo's English Website quoted him as saying.

"Citizens are advised not to pay heed to any such fake reports," he added.

According to Met Office, citizens of Karachi will have no respite from sweltering heat the next three days