Pakistan weather forecast: Saturday June, 08, 2019
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the countryِ۔ while very hot in central/southern Punjab, eastern Balochistan and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in central/southern Punjab, eastern Balochistan, Sindh, plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at isolated places in Malakand division.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 09, Dir & Saidu Sharif 02.
Today's Highest Maximum Temperatures:
Jaccobabad, Mithi 48°C, Padidan, Dadu, Sakrand, Moenjodaro, Sukkur, Rohri, Sibbi & Turbat 47°C.
