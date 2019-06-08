close
Sat Jun 08, 2019
Pakistan weather forecast: Saturday June, 08, 2019

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 08, 2019

Pakistan weather forecast: Saturday June, 08, 2019

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the countryِ۔ while very hot in central/southern Punjab, eastern Balochistan and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in central/southern Punjab, eastern Balochistan, Sindh, plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at isolated places in Malakand division.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 09, Dir & Saidu Sharif 02.

Today's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Jaccobabad, Mithi 48°C, Padidan, Dadu, Sakrand, Moenjodaro, Sukkur, Rohri, Sibbi & Turbat 47°C.

