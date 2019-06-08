close
Sat Jun 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
June 8, 2019

Tremors of mild earthquake felt in Zhob, Balochistan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 08, 2019

Tremors of mild earthquake were felt in the Balochistan district of Zhob early Saturday morning. The jolts triggered panic among the citizens.

No reports regarding the loss of life or property have so far been received.

The quake’s magnitude was measured 4.3 at Richter scale, according to the seismological center. The epicenter was located at a depth of 300 kilometers, 95 kilometers to Zhob’s north. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan