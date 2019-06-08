Tremors of mild earthquake felt in Zhob, Balochistan

Tremors of mild earthquake were felt in the Balochistan district of Zhob early Saturday morning. The jolts triggered panic among the citizens.



No reports regarding the loss of life or property have so far been received.

The quake’s magnitude was measured 4.3 at Richter scale, according to the seismological center. The epicenter was located at a depth of 300 kilometers, 95 kilometers to Zhob’s north.