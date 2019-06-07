Three Pak Army officers, one soldier embrace martyrdom in N Waziristan IED blast

RAWALPINDI: Terrorists Friday targeted a military vehicle through an improvised explosive device (IED) in Kharkamar area of North Waziristan, due to which three officers and one soldier embraced martyrdom, besides four soldiers sustained injuries.

In the roadside IED blast, Lt Col Raashid Karim Baig, resident of Karimabad, Hunza, Major Moeez Maqsood Baig, resident of Karachi, Captain Arif Ullah, resident of Lakki Marwat and Lance Havaldar Zaheer, resident of Chakwal, embraced Shahadat, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

This is the same area where forces had conducted search operations and arrested few facilitators.

During last one month, as many as 10 security forces personnel have been martyred while 35 got injured, including the IED casualties.