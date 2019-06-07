Blast in Quetta leaves two dead, four injured

QUETTA: A vehicle explosion left as many as two dead and four wounded in Ziarat, on Friday.

As per reports by the police, a vehicle exploded in Ziarat’s Zero Point area taking the lives of two while leaving four including two women in an injurious state.

As of now, the precise cause of the explosion is under investigation by the police whereas initial reports have speculated that a CNG cylinder could have exploded.