close
Wed Jun 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
June 7, 2019

Blast in Quetta leaves two dead, four injured

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 07, 2019
Photo: Geo.tv

QUETTA: A vehicle explosion left as many as two dead and four wounded in Ziarat, on Friday.

As per reports by the police, a vehicle exploded in Ziarat’s Zero Point area taking the lives of two while leaving four including two women in an injurious state.


As of now, the precise cause of the explosion is under investigation by the police whereas initial reports have speculated that a CNG cylinder could have exploded. 

Latest News

More From Pakistan