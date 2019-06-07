Murad urges party workers to develop close coordination with people of Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has urged party leaders and workers of Karachi division to develop close coordination with the people of the city and help them solve their problems.



He was talking to party leaders and worker of Karachi Division who called on him at the CM House to give him Eid greeting.

In separate programmes, the chief minister also exchanged Eid greetings with provincial ministers, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, provincial secretaries and consul generals of different countries.

The chief minister talking to party workers said that they were the asset and backbone of the party.

“This is high to time to develop further close coordination with the people of this city and work hard for solution of their problems,” he said and added the workers in association with the people of Karachi have to strengthen the hands of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zaradri who was the real leader of this country and has the ability and capacity to steer the country out of present socio-political and economic crisis.

Shah said that the provincial government of PPP was going to launch Social Protection Strategy plan as Chairman PPP had pledged in his election campaign and this plan would be unfolded in the next budget.

He added that under the plan the people of of Sindh, particularly the poorest of the poor would be served to the best of the abilities of the government,” he said and added the chairman PPP has directed the Sindh government to fight against poverty in the same way and the commitment as it had fought against terrorist.

Latter, the party workers took selfies with the chief minister and also had group photos with him.

Meanwhile the chief minister exchanged Eid greetings with eight consul generals of Muslim countries including Saudi Arabi, Iran, Kuwait, Qatar, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia and Afghanistan.

Later, the provincial secretaries led by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah called on him at CM House and exchanged Eid greetings.