Court dismisses CTD request to extend Mohsin Dawar's physical remand

Bannu: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday rejected Counter-Terrorism Department's plea for extension in physical remand of MNA Mohsin Dawar.

The court ordered the authorities to shift the lawmaker to Peshawar Central Jail due to security reasons and directed the police to present him before the court on June 19.

Earlier, Dawar was handed over to CTD on eight-day physical remand and presented before the court after expiry of the remand.

The lawmaker associated with the PTM had an FIR registered against him after a security check post in Khar Qamar area of North Waziristan came under attack a few days ago.

He along with MNA Ali Wazir was accused of leading the attack.