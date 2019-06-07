Three sister drown after boat capsizes in KP's Kundal Dam

SWABI: Rescuers have found bodies of three sisters who drowned after a boat capsized in Swabi’s Kundal Dam on Thursday.

According to Geo News, 35 of the 38 passengers on board were rescued while the bodies of the three girls were recovered today.

The operation to retrieve the bodies was launched last night.

Kundal Dam is located in Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.