close
Wed Jun 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
June 7, 2019

Three sister drown after boat capsizes in KP's Kundal Dam

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 07, 2019

SWABI: Rescuers have found bodies of three sisters who drowned after  a boat  capsized in Swabi’s Kundal Dam on Thursday.

According to Geo News, 35 of the 38 passengers on board were rescued  while the bodies of the three girls were recovered today.

The operation to retrieve the bodies was launched  last night.

Kundal Dam is located in  Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Latest News

More From Pakistan