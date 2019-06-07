Pakistan weather forecast: Friday 07-06-2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the countryِ۔ while very hot in central/southern Punjab, eastern Balochistan and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in central/southern Punjab, eastern Balochistan, Sindh, plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 10, Mirkhani 06, Drosh, Malam Jabba 05, Dir 03, Punjab: Murree 07, Islamabad (Saidpur, 02), Joharabad, Mangla 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Gupis 03, Bunji 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 01.
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the countryِ۔ while very hot in central/southern Punjab, eastern Balochistan and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in central/southern Punjab, eastern Balochistan, Sindh, plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 10, Mirkhani 06, Drosh, Malam Jabba 05, Dir 03, Punjab: Murree 07, Islamabad (Saidpur, 02), Joharabad, Mangla 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Gupis 03, Bunji 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 01.