Pakistan weather forecast: Friday 07-06-2019

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the countryِ۔ while very hot in central/southern Punjab, eastern Balochistan and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.



Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in central/southern Punjab, eastern Balochistan, Sindh, plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 10, Mirkhani 06, Drosh, Malam Jabba 05, Dir 03, Punjab: Murree 07, Islamabad (Saidpur, 02), Joharabad, Mangla 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Gupis 03, Bunji 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 01.