PPP to discuss public outreach campaign in CEC meeting in Islamabad

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) central executive committee will meet in Islamabad on Monday, June 10, chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said in a social media post uploaded Thursday.

"Central Executive Committee of Pakistan Peoples Party will meet in Islamabad on Monday June 10 at 7 pm. Meeting presided jointly by Chairman PPP & President PPPP. Will discuss overall political situation & party’s strategy for awami raabta mohim," reads Bilawal's tweet.

The meeting will be jointly convened by party chairman Bilawal and president Asif Ali Zardari.

Overall political situation and PPP's strategy for 'awami raabta mohim' (public outreach campaign) will be discussed during the meeting.