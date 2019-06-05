Cut in defence budget won’t impact threat response: Pak Army Chief

RAWALPINDI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) spent Eid with troops along Line of Control (LOC) and offered prayer with soldiers on front line, the military’s media wing ISPR said in a statement Wednesday.



Special Prayers made for peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan, it added.

While talking to troops, COAS said that best Eid for a soldier is to have pride for being on duty of defending the motherland even on such festive days away from family. “Remember, for us, the defenders of Pakistan, our first family is the Pakistani nation, then the ones back home”, COAS said.

Talking about voluntary decision to forego even the routine increase in annual defence budget, COAS said, “this initiative is not a favour to the nation as we are one, through thick and thin”.

“Irrespective of the voluntary cut in defence budget coming financial year (FY), there shall be no impact on our response potential to all types of threat and quality of life of the soldiers. The no pay raise decision is also only for the officers and not for the soldiers. We shall manage the shortfall during the FY by tightening our belt in areas where it doesn’t effect the two aforesaid aspects”, COAS concluded.