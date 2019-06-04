Pakistan weather forecast: Tuesday 04-06-2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the countryِ۔ while very hot in eastern Balochistan and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.
Weather Forecast for Wednesday:
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the countryِ۔ while very hot in eastern Balochistan and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in eastern Balochistan, Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 10, Rawalakot 05, Garidupatta 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 10, Bagrote 07, Bunji 06, Chillas 05, Gupis, Gilgit 02, Skardu 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan, Malamjabba, Kakul 08, Balakot 07, Dir, Peshawar 05, Saidu Sharif 04, Kalam 03, Mirkhani 02, Punjab: Murree 04, Mangla 02.
Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:
Jaccobabad, Larkana 50°C, Sibbi, Dadu, Moen-
