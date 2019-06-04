Pakistan weather forecast: Tuesday 04-06-2019





Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the countryِ۔ while very hot in eastern Balochistan and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.



Weather Forecast for Wednesday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the countryِ۔ while very hot in eastern Balochistan and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in eastern Balochistan, Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 10, Rawalakot 05, Garidupatta 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 10, Bagrote 07, Bunji 06, Chillas 05, Gupis, Gilgit 02, Skardu 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan, Malamjabba, Kakul 08, Balakot 07, Dir, Peshawar 05, Saidu Sharif 04, Kalam 03, Mirkhani 02, Punjab: Murree 04, Mangla 02.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Jaccobabad, Larkana 50°C, Sibbi, Dadu, Moen-