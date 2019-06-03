Eid-ul-Fitr moon sighted in Peshawar: Mufti Popalzai





PESHAWAR: Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai has announced here at Masjid Qasim Ali Khan on Monday that the moon of Shawwal has been sighted in Peshawar and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

The Federal Government has already announced that according to the official website the Met office predicted that the moon will be sighted in the country on Tuesday, June 4 and Eid will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.