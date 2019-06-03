close
Mon Jun 03, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 3, 2019

Eid-ul-Fitr moon sighted in Peshawar: Mufti Popalzai

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 03, 2019


PESHAWAR: Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai has announced here at Masjid Qasim Ali Khan on Monday that the moon of Shawwal has been sighted in Peshawar and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

The Federal Government has already announced that according to the official website the Met office predicted that the moon will be sighted in the country on Tuesday, June 4 and Eid will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

