Pakistan Military rejects BBC report, terms it ‘pack of lies’

RAWALPINDI: Military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor has categorically rejected news story published by BBC on Sunday, June 2, 2019, tiled ‘Uncovering Pakistan’s Secret Human Rights Abuses’ and termed it a pack of lies and in violation of journalistic ethos.



Inter Services Public Relations, media wing of the military, said in a statement “The story carries conjecturing implicating Pakistan Army without any proof”.”



The angling, spinning and credibility of the story is exposed from the fact that contrary to published claim, ISPR only received a judgemental questionnaire via email.

In response ISPR offered full opportunity even interaction to know that facts (Copy attached). BBC team never responded and did a preconceived conjectured story.

The story is void of the context and understanding of the prevalent environment at that time.