Pakistan weather forecast: 2nd June Monday

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and likely to affect during next 2-3 days.
Weather Forecast for Monday:
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places inMalakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.
Weather Forecast for Tuesday:
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places inMalakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in eastern Balochistan, Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at a few places in Malakand, Peshawar, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 10, Zero Point Trace), Murree 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Bunji 05, Chillas 03, Gupis 01, Skardu Trace, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam, Peshawar 03, Dir 02, Chitral, Kakul Trace, Kashmir: Rawalakot 02.
Yesterdays Highest Maximum Temperatures:
Jaccobabad 51°C, Padidan, Dadu 50°C, Bahawalnagar, Sibbi, R.Y khan, Rohri, Moen-Jo-daro, Larkana & Shaheed Benazirabad 49°C.
ISLAMABAD: Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and likely to affect during next 2-3 days.
Weather Forecast for Monday:
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places inMalakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.
Weather Forecast for Tuesday:
Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places inMalakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in eastern Balochistan, Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at a few places in Malakand, Peshawar, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 10, Zero Point Trace), Murree 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Bunji 05, Chillas 03, Gupis 01, Skardu Trace, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam, Peshawar 03, Dir 02, Chitral, Kakul Trace, Kashmir: Rawalakot 02.
Yesterdays Highest Maximum Temperatures:
Jaccobabad 51°C, Padidan, Dadu 50°C, Bahawalnagar, Sibbi, R.Y khan, Rohri, Moen-Jo-daro, Larkana & Shaheed Benazirabad 49°C.