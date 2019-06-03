Pakistan weather forecast: 2nd June Monday

ISLAMABAD: Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and likely to affect during next 2-3 days.

Weather Forecast for Monday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places inMalakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Weather Forecast for Tuesday:

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in eastern Balochistan, Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at a few places in Malakand, Peshawar, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 10, Zero Point Trace), Murree 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Bunji 05, Chillas 03, Gupis 01, Skardu Trace, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam, Peshawar 03, Dir 02, Chitral, Kakul Trace, Kashmir: Rawalakot 02.

Yesterdays Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Jaccobabad 51°C, Padidan, Dadu 50°C, Bahawalnagar, Sibbi, R.Y khan, Rohri, Moen-Jo-daro, Larkana & Shaheed Benazirabad 49°C.