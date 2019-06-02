Pakistan, US discuss Afghan peace process

ISLAMABAD: US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Pakistan on Sunday to hold talks with Pakistani officials.

According to reports, the two-way delegation level consultative meeting between the two side was taking place at Foreign Office.

Additional Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aftab Khokhar was heading the Pakistani delegation.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including bilateral ties, regional peace situation, and Afghan peace process came under discussion, according to Radio Pakistan.

It said Additional Secretary Aftab Khokhar said Pakistan will continue playing its mediatory role in establishment of peace in the region, including Afghan peace process, as part of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan urged all the sides to move towards political resolution of the issue in order to end the decades' long conflict in the region.

Ambassador Khalilzad appreciated Pakistan's pivotal role for establishment of enduring peace in the region.

The US delegation comprises representatives of Defense and State departments while senior officials from ministries of defense and foreign affairs are attending from the Pakistan side.