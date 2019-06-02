Eid moon-sighting: Ruet-Hilal Commitee meeting on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would be held in Karachi on Tuesday evening for sighting the crescent of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram 1440 AH, said an official of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.



He said Chairman Central Ruet-e-HilalCommittee Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman will chair the meeting of Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee at Pakistan Meteorological Department building, Main University Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi.

The other members of committee will attend Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees at their respective places.

The meeting of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) committee would be held at Ministry of Religious Affairs, near General Post Office (GPO) Islamabad.

The Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman will announce the decision of crescent sighting or otherwise subsequently on the basis of information received.

The position of the crescent may be conveyed to Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman on his cell no 0300-9285203; 0321-2022000; Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, Director General (R&R) Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony 0300-6831822; Hafiz Abdul Qudoos, Deputy Director (Q) 0333-2697051 and Pakistan Meteorological Department, Karachi 021-99261412;021-99261413