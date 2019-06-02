Shehbaz Sharif condemns govt over petrol price hike and adding to 'public's woes'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Leader of Opposition, Shehbaz Sharif condemned the government on Sunday over the consistent escalation of petrol prices in the country adding to problems for the public.
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President on Twitter criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for ‘adding to woes’ of the public and running the country without any capabilities.
"A failed government is bent upon adding to the woes of the people. At a time when petrol prices are decreasing in the world, the Niazi government has been consistently increasing them,” he tweeted.
“There cannot be a worse example of running a country without a vision, experience & capability!,” he added further.
Earlier on Saturday, the price of petrol outstretched by Rs4.26 leading to a cost of Rs112.68 per liter while kerosene and light diesel oil had prices increased by Rs1.69 and Rs1.68 per liter respectively.
