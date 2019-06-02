Shehbaz Sharif condemns govt over petrol price hike and adding to 'public's woes'

LAHORE: Leader of Opposition, Shehbaz Sharif condemned the government on Sunday over the consistent escalation of petrol prices in the country adding to problems for the public.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President on Twitter criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for ‘adding to woes’ of the public and running the country without any capabilities.

"A failed government is bent upon adding to the woes of the people. At a time when petrol prices are decreasing in the world, the Niazi government has been consistently increasing them,” he tweeted.

“There cannot be a worse example of running a country without a vision, experience & capability!,” he added further.

Earlier on Saturday, the price of petrol outstretched by Rs4.26 leading to a cost of Rs112.68 per liter while kerosene and light diesel oil had prices increased by Rs1.69 and Rs1.68 per liter respectively.