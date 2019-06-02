Controversial US politician wants lobbying job for MQM founder

LONDON: Controversial former American Senator Dana Rohrabacher has held talks with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Founder to secure lobbying job for the London-based leader in the American capital.

A source told that the former Senator met the MQM leader at the International Secretariat recently where the two discussed ways of working together to highlights the issues concerning the MQM-London in Washington DC with the influential quarters.

When contacted by The News, the former Congressman didn’t deny holding talks in London at the MQM’s headquarters. However, he said he was restricted by law not to lobby for anyone until January 3, 2020.

He said: “I am not permitted to lobby Congress for anyone until January 3. Any meeting I have had is only designed to be better informed. I have not agreed to be a lobbyist for anyone. I remain sympathetic to those who are opposing corruption and tyranny.”

The MQM source confirmed that the Senator discussed ways of becoming a lobbyist and also informed the MQM founder on how to reach out to the decision makers in the USA.

Dana Rohrabacher shockingly lost elections few months ago and has lost his status and position in the American Congress but he was known as the most anti-Pakistan Senator ever while he was in the House.

He openly sided with the elements opposed to the territorial sanctity of Pakistan and made a name for himself for opposing Pakistan.