Officers sentenced by FGCM handed to civil jail authorities: ISPR





Three officers, who were sentenced on May 30, 2019, have been handed over to the civil jail authorities, according to the media wing of the Pakistan Army.

“Earlier, convicted had been immediately arrested upon intelligence about their involvement and remained under military custody throughout their respective trial,” said Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet late Saturday.

On May 30, the Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, had endorsed punishment to two Army and one civil officers on the charges of espionage and leakage of sensitive information to foreign agencies prejudice to the national security, said ISPR in a statement.

“The officers were tried under the Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and the Official Secret Act by the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) in separate cases,” the ISPR statement said.

Lieutenant General (retired) Javed Iqbal was awarded 14 years rigorous imprisonment and Brigadier (retired) Raja Rizwan the death sentence, the statement said.

While, Dr Wasim Akram, who was employed at the sensitive organization was awarded death sentence.

Lieutenant General (retd) Javed Iqbal Awan remained Corps Commander Bahawalpur, Adjutant General of Pakistan Army and Director General Military Operations.

Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor, while addressing a news conference in the last week of February, had confirmed that two senior officers were in military custody on charges of espionage and that the COAS had also ordered their Field General Court Martial.



He also told media persons that the retired army officers were arrested in individual cases, there was no link between them and also there was no network working. “It should also be kept in mind that the issue was identified and it was a big success,” he said.

“The disposal of cases today by the COAS is testimony of strict across-the-board accountability system of armed forces. These were three separate cases. Punishment awarded to the officers is of maximum degree in the law corresponding to their respective offence,” the DG ISPR said in a statement on Thursday.