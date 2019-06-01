Saudi Arabia gifts 150 tons of dates to Pakistan in Ramazan

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia has provided 150 tons of dates to government of Pakistan as a gift in the Holy month of Ramazan.



On behalf of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad Al Qahatani, representative of the government of Saudi Arabia formally handed over the consignment to cabinet division, Islamabad.

On behalf of the Government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Cabinet Division expressed sincere thanks and gratitude for this kind gesture on the part of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He also conveyed warm sentiments of the people of Pakistan for their Saudi brethren for their love and affection and also expressed the hope that the warm and cordial relations between the two brotherly States will continue to flourish in all times to come.