Pakistan weather forecast: 1st June Saturday

ISLAMABAD: Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Saturday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places inMalakand, Hazara, Kohat divisions,Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Weather Forecast for Sunday:

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in eastern Balochistan, Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Nil.

Yesterdays Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Jaccobabad, Larkana 50°C, Dadu 49°C, Sukkur, Moenjodaro, Noorpur Thal, R.Y.Khan & Bahawalnagar 48°C.