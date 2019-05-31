close
Fri May 31, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 31, 2019

Sindh announces public holidays for Eid-u-Fitr

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, May 31, 2019

Karachi: Sindh government has announced four public holidays on account of Eid-ul-Fitr 2019, said a notification issued here.

The notification issued here Friday says “the government of Sindh has been please to declare 4th to 7th June, 2019 (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday) as public holidays on the occasion of Holy Festival of Eid-ul-Fitr throughout province of Sindh for all office, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of Sindh except essential services.”


