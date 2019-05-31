PM Imran performs Umrah with First Lady Bushra, senior PTI leaders

MAKKAH: Prime Minister Imran Khan has performed Umrah along with First Lady Bushra Maneka on Friday.



PM Imran was accompanied by a number of eminent cabinet members on the spiritual journey including CM Punjab Usman Buzdar, CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Mehmood Khan, Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Youth Affairs in KPK Atif Khan, Special Assistant to PM Imran on Special Affairs Naeem-ul-Haque, Senator Faisal Javed Khan and other noted politicians.

The premier will also offer Friday prayers in Masjid-ul-Haram.

PM Imran arrived in Medina a day earlier for a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia and paid respect at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) while offering Nawafil prayers in Medina.

PM Imran will also attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit in Makkah today.

The OIC Summit titled "Makkah Summit: Together for the Future”, hosted by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, aims at developing a unified stance of Muslim leaders to address rising tension in the Gulf.