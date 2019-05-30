Shahid Afridi says he is proud of Pakistan Army for punishment to two Army officers over spying

KARACHI: Former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi has said that he was proud of Pakistan Army for placing itself first and foremost on the line for accountability.



Shahid Afridi took to Twitter saying “Death penalty and imprisonment to its senior officers on charges of spying is a difficult but bold decision. That’s why our Army is strong.”

Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday endorsed punishment to two Army and one civil officer on the charges of espionage/leakage of sensitive information to foreign agencies prejudice to the national security.



Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the military, in a statement said “The officers were tried under Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and Official Secret Act by separate Field General Court Marshal (FGCM) for separate cases.”

Lieutenant General Javed Iqbal (retired) was awarded 14 years rigorous imprisonment, while Brigadier Raja Rizwan (retired) awarded death sentence, the statement said.

While, doctor Wasim Akram (Employed at Sensitive Organization) was awarded death sentence.