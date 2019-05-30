IHC dismisses petition against Shahbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday dismissed a petition seeking action against former chief minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif for alleged corruption in Ashiana Housing Scheme Lahore.

The bench declared the petition as non-maintainable and asked the petitioner to approach Lahore High Court (LHC) for relief.

A divisional bench, comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani, heard the petition filed by ex-finance secretary IHC bar association Raees Abdul Wahid.

The petitioner had stated in his plea that he won a house in Ashiana Housing Scheme in balloting but the officials concerned had been demanding bribe from him.

A fraud was done with him on the name of housing scheme, he alleged.

He prayed the court to issue directives for registration of a first information report (FIR) against former CM Punjab.

He had also given an application to Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) but nothing availed.

The chief justice asked the petitioner whether he had approached LHC for relief.

The petitioner should have moved to LHC and NAB Lahore, he remarked.

The bench, however, dismissed the petition and declaring it non-maintainable.