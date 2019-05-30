close
Thu May 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 30, 2019

MNA Mohsin Dawar arrested from North Waziristan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, May 30, 2019

KARACHI: Member National Assembly Mohsin Dawar has been arrested from North Waziristan days after  he was accused of launching  an attack on Kharqamar check post in the tribal district near border with Afghanistan.

Dawar  went into hiding since a  group of men reportedly  led by him and MNA Ali Wazir  stormed a security check-post in North Waziristan on May 26.

Mohsin Dawar was  among the nine people nominated in the FIR into the incident.

At least three people  were reportedly killed when   they clashed with security forces  on Sunday.

Ali Wazir was arrested following the attack while Mohsin Dawar was at large.

Latest News

More From Pakistan