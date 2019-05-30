MNA Mohsin Dawar arrested from North Waziristan

KARACHI: Member National Assembly Mohsin Dawar has been arrested from North Waziristan days after he was accused of launching an attack on Kharqamar check post in the tribal district near border with Afghanistan.

Dawar went into hiding since a group of men reportedly led by him and MNA Ali Wazir stormed a security check-post in North Waziristan on May 26.

Mohsin Dawar was among the nine people nominated in the FIR into the incident.

At least three people were reportedly killed when they clashed with security forces on Sunday.

Ali Wazir was arrested following the attack while Mohsin Dawar was at large.