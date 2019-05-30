Court asks NAB to file reference against Saad Rafique, Salman Rafique

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday ordered NAB to file reference against Khawaja Saad Rafique and Salman Rafiuqe .

The orders came during the hearing of a case pertaining to irregularities in Peragon Housing Societ. Salman Rafique attended the hearing while the court was informed that Saad Rafique was in Islamabad to attend National Assembly session.

A NAB officer told the court that NAB chairman has approved the reference which would be submitted soon.

Khawaja Saad Rafique and Salman Rafique were arrested from court premises on December 11 last year after the Lahore High Court cancelled their bail