close
Thu May 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 30, 2019

Court asks NAB to file reference against Saad Rafique, Salman Rafique

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, May 30, 2019

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday ordered NAB to file reference against Khawaja Saad Rafique and Salman Rafiuqe .

The orders came during the hearing of a case pertaining to irregularities in Peragon Housing Societ. Salman Rafique attended the hearing while the  court was informed that Saad Rafique was in Islamabad to attend National Assembly session.

A NAB officer told the court that NAB chairman has approved the reference which would be submitted soon.

Khawaja Saad Rafique and Salman Rafique were arrested from court premises on December 11 last year after the Lahore High Court cancelled their bail  

Latest News

More From Pakistan