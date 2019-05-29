Senior Pakistani journalist Idrees Bakhtiar passes away

KARACHI: Senior Pakistani journalist Idrees Bakhtiar passed away on Wednesday in Karachi.



Idrees Bakhtiar was admitted at National Institute of Cardio Vascular Disease two days back. He underwent angioplasty and was put on ventilator after it.

He died on Wednesday evening, family and friends have confirmed.

The senior member of Karachi Press Club, Idrees Bakhtiar’s will be laid to rest in Karachi on Thursday.

Idrees was working as Head, Editorial Committee at Geo Television November 2012.

He also worked as Associate Editor, The Herald, Karachi from August 1980 – November 2012; Correspondent British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) from May 1992 to February 2007; Pakistan Correspondent for The Telegraph from October 1987 to June 2005; Edition Incharge Daily Arab News, Jeddah from April 1975 to August 1976 and Pakistan Press International Pakistan Press International (PPI) October 1969 to December 1973.

He completed his masters in English from University of Sindh in 1971.

Idrees Bakhtiar remained President Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists from July 2011 – September 2014