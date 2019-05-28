Delayed monsoon may spark heatwave in Pakistan

Karachi: A delay in monsoon is expected to spark powerful heatwaves in parts of Pakistan, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

Experts have warned that the heatwave is expected to prevail for several weeks.

A report suggests that Islamabad, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan Hyderabad would be most affected area due to rising temperatures. Karachi is not likely to be affected much.

According to Met Office, Badin, Sajawal, Sanghar, Thatta, Umar Kot and Tharparkaer will continue to witness dry spell till May 30.



