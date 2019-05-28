Henna business roaring ahead of Eid celebrations

ISLAMABAD: A number of Henna experts from far-flung areas of the country start approaching in different main cities to set up their mehndi stalls with best designs for female customers.

Beauty salons and home-based henna artists have been active with customers getting ready with the chemical-free henna designs for Eid-ul-Fitr.

Henna enhances the beauty of women and is used during special occasions such as engagements, weddings and during Eid.

According to Female citizens, Mehndi is an art which has been a part of fashion that never ends, though fashion changes and fades away but trend of Mehndi has always been there.

Many mehndi artists from the far-flung areas of the country have also appeared in markets and established their stalls in front of shops for applying mehndi, a shopkeeper Abbas Ahmed said.

“A lot of women like to get henna done during Eid as it makes them feel fresh and beautiful, said a housewife Zoniya Ahmad.

She adds, the charges are nominal as compared to those in beauty parlours.

Many families even have a ''Chand Raat'' celebration, where all the women of the family and friends get together at one place, we also offer home service henna for such occasions,” says a henna expert.

“We usually celebrate Eid-ul Fitr with buying new clothes to celebrate and enjoy the joyous occasion.

Henna is a big part of this,” said another 20 year old Ushna Mehmood.

Mehndi artists in the Islamabad are earning thousands in a single day by applying beautiful mehndi designs on the hands of women, girls and even babies, a mehndi Artist claimed.

Many mehndi artists from the far-flung areas of the country have start appearing in capital city and being established their stalls in front of shops for applying mehndi and their charges are also nominal as compared to those in beauty parlours, she added.

Mehndi Artists Sobia said, with her cousins hire a makeshift stall in Super Market and agreed to pay Rs 2,000 to a shopkeeper, who has allowed them to put three chairs, a table and a banner outside his shop for a week.

The rates of a single vine starts from Rs100, for the full hand we are charging Rs500, while the rates are Rs500 to 600 for both hands, Another Mehndi Artist said.

A Young girl Bushra Ikram said nobody is paying heed towards the price issue as it is an occasion of happiness.

An artist says traditional mehndi always remains in fashion, but temporary tattoos are also in demand.