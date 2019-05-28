Hyderbadi Bengals most desired accessory for Eid buyers

ISLAMABAD: Eid-ul-Fitr just around the corner, multicolor, glittering and clinking Hyderbadi ‘glass bangles’ are becoming the most desired accessory for women buyers as hundreds of females belonging to all age groups look out for a perfect set of bangles to go with their dress on Eid.

Hyderabad, Pakistan’s fourth largest city, is known for its handmade products but perhaps none define it better than bangles that glittering ornament that no South Asian festivity is complete without.

The city’s ‘Choori Gali’ or ‘Bangle Market’ is the largest wholesale bazaar of its kind in the country, consisting not only of shops selling the product but a huge network of manufacturing and designs units that produce bangles known for their high quality all over Pakistan.

According to stall holders selling bangles, men and women both are our customers who mostly prefer to purchase Hyderbadi chori.

The men buy for their wives or sisters who cannot make it to the market while our primary costumers are women,” says shopkeeper Nomi Harron.

While factory owners in Hyderabad, dealers and retailers make the bulk of the profits, these days, said a worker.

Bangles are rigid bracelets, usually made from metal, wood, glass or plastic, said another factory worker, adding, these are traditional adornments worn mostly by South Asian women in India, Nepal, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Bangles are available in different colors and materials and sizes also all over Pakistan during this festive season, said a customer Zainab Bakir.

Glass bangles coated with glitter and with ghungroo hanging to them are liked the most by young girls, said a stall holder in local market.

Ladies shopping remains incomplete without matching bangles, said Tahira Yousaf, adding, every woman wants to look different and attractive with wearing traditional Hyderbadi bangles.

Accessories give extra attraction to your personality, said a lady customer Yusra Hussain.