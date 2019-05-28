320 Pakistanis to be brought back from Malaysia on PM Imran’s instructions

ISLAMABAD: On special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistan International Airlines has arranged a aircraft to bring back 320 Pakistanis from Malaysia on Wednesday enabling them to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their families.



A special plane of PIA will bring home Pakistani nationals lodged in Malaysian jails, but stuck due to cancellation of direct flights between the two countries, Radio Pakistan reported.

There are over 320 Pakistani nationals in the Malaysian jails who have completed their sentence term and were unable to be repatriated as direct flights got suspended in the last week of February this year owing to the regional situation.

The prime minister issued special directives to arrange return of these detainees so that they may be able to join their families on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.