PM Imran, Uzbek deputy prime minister discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister Elyor Ganiev met here Monday and discussed matters of bilateral and regional importance.



The two sides underscored the need for greater communication network to realize trade potential between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, in a meeting held at the PM Office.

Earlier, Prime Minister Khan received Deputy Prime Minister Ganiev on his arrival at the PM Office.

The Uzbek deputy prime minister arrived here this morning on a two-day official visit.

He is scheduled to meet the foreign minister, and other federal ministers and advisers including of Railways, Planning, National Food Security and Research, Health, Commerce and Board of Investment.