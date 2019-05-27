PIA to serve Rooh Afza to fasting in-flight passengers

National carrier Pakistan International Airlines and Hamdard have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) under which Rooh Afza's carbonated drink 'Rooh Afza Go' will be served to onboard passengers during Iftar time on flight.



The beverage will also be available in markets in Karachi.

Syed Faizullah Jawad, Director Marketing and Trade - Hamdard - and Muhammad Amir Memon, General Manager, Brand Management - PIA signed the MoU.

Speaking on the occasion, Amir Memon said: “PIA is the national airline and Rooh Afza is the national beverage of Pakistan. Therefore, this partnership is natural."

"Rooh Afza Go will be served at Iftar time to all in-flight passengers of PIA at the height of 30 to 35 thousand feet during the month of Ramadan”, he added.

Memon showed great joy on the inclusion of Rooh Afza in the PIA menu and reiterated that this relationship would continue for a long run.

He further stated, “It will be our pleasure to take feedback on Rooh Afza Go from passengers.”

Earlier, Usama Qureshi, Managing Director and CEO, Hamdard shared, “Keeping in mind the blissful Holy month of Ramadan, we have entered into this deal to facilitate the passengers of PIA for Iftar."

“We will continue to explore more horizons for strengthening mutual co-operation," he added.

Qureshi continued, “Pakistan came into being on the 27th of Ramadan and Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Saeed has always celebrated the 27th of Ramadan as Pakistan’s Independence Day. Hamdard has upheld this tradition even after his shahadat."

Syed Faizullah Jawad welcomed all the guests and thanked them for their participation in the ceremony.

The President and Chairperson of Hamdard Pakistan, Sadia Rashid along with Fatema Munir Ahmed (Mutawallia), officials and in-flight hosts of PIA, directors and managers of Hamdard were also a part of this ceremony.