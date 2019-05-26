Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan bestowed with Nishan-e-Pakistan by President Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Vice President of China Wang Qishan was conferred with the Nishan-e-Pakistan on Sunday by President Dr Arif Alvi.



At a ceremony held in honour of the Chinese vice president, the highest civil award was conferred at the President House where Chairman Senate, services chiefs, cabinet members, MNAs and foreign dignitaries were present as well.

The award was conferred on to Vice President Qishan for the weighty role he played in sustaining relations between China and Pakistan.

Qishan arrived in Pakistan earlier today on a three-day visit, at the federal capital where he was given a warm welcome by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Providing details of the visit, Foreign Office Spokesperson Muhammad Faisal stated: “The visit is in continuation of high-level exchanges between the two countries, which have acquired an increased momentum since Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China in November 2018 and his participation in the 2nd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing in April 2019.”

Numerous Memorandum of Understanding and Agreements are also scheduled to be inked during the three-day visit of the Chinese Vice President.