Sun May 26, 2019
Pakistan

May 26, 2019

Five soldiers injured in attack led by Ali Wazir, Mohsin Dawar: ISPR

RAWALPINIDI: A group of men  led by Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar attacked a check-post in North Waziristan, leaving five  military personnel injured , ISPR said on Sunday.

It  said the aim of attacking the Kharqamar check-post was to exert pressure in order  to get suspected facilitators of terrorists released. 

"Troops at the check-post exercised maximum restraint in the face of provocation and direct firing on the post," the army said.

"Due to firing of the group 5 Army soldiers got injured. In exchange of fire 3 individuals who attacked the post lost their lives and 10 got injured," the ISPR statement said.

 According to the ISPR, eight people including Ali Wazir have been taken into custody while Mohsin Dawar is at large after inciting the crowd. 




