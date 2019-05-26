Chinese vice president to arrive in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD: Vice President of China Wang Qishan will arrive here today on a three-day official visit.



Vice President Wang Qishan is the member of 13th National People’s Congress of China and Central Foreign Affairs Commission – a key Foreign Affairs body of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Giving details of the visit, Foreign Office Spokesman Muhammad Faisal said “it reaffirmed the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China”.

“The visit is in continuation of high-level exchanges between the two countries, which have acquired an increased momentum since Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China in November 2018 and his participation in the 2nd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing in April 2019,” he said.

According to a Foreign Office statement, Vice President Wang Qishan will call on President Arif Alvi and PM Imran Khan.

A number of Memoranda of Understanding and Agreements will be inked during the visit of Chinese vice president, who will also inaugurate projects to enhance bilateral cooperation.

“The visit of the Vice President underscores the vitality of the time-tested and all-weather relationship between Pakistan and China. It would reinforce the strength of bilateral ties and impart further impetus to the growing, multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields,” the statement added.