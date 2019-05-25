Farishta murder case: Investigation through joint efforts underway

ISLAMABAD: Police is conducting investigation on technical and scientific grounds to resolve Farishta murder case while coordinated efforts are underway to arrest those involved in this tragic incident.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zufliqar, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed constituted two teams to conduct investigation into the case which are being assisted by Criminal Investigation Agency, Counter Terrorism Force, Special Branch and Homicide Unit of Islamabad police.

According to a statement issued here, the mentioned wings are making joint efforts along with two police teams after Farishta was found dead on May 20, 2019.

As a part of these efforts, data including DNA samples of all potential suspects residing in the vicinity of Farishta’s house is also being collected.

A special team of Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) is assisting Islamabad police while DNA sampling of suspects and their poly graph tests are being conducted.

Policemen working on this case have completed geofencing of different areas while data of around 500,000 calls have been maintained which os being analyzed by technical experts.

So far, Islamabad police have investigated around 200 suspects while further investigation is underway for the logical conclusion of the case and to book the perpetrator of this heinous crime.