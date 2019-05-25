Parents name new born as Imran Khan after PM’s surprise visit to Sargodha hospital

SARGODHA: Parents named their new born boy as Imran Khan after Prime Minister Imran Khan made a surprise visit to hospital in Sargodha.



PM Imran Khan during his visit to the hospital wished the parents over the birth of their new born boy. The father of the boy informed the Premier that he had named his child as Imran Khan to show his love towards the leader.

PM Imran Khan on Saturday arrived in Sargodha where he paid surprised visits to public institutions, hospitals, police stations, schools besides Panah Gah and development schemes.



