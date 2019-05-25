NAB chairman files reference against Tayyiba Gul, Umar Nol

ISLAMABAD: NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has filed a reference in an accountability court against Tayyiba Gul and her husband Farooq Nol on the charges of fraud.

According to Geo News, the couple has been nominated as prime suspects in the 630-page reference.

The report came two days after a local TV aired the audio and video clips of NAB chairman alleging inappropriate interaction and conversation with a woman.

The woman was identified as Tayyiba Gul.

The pair has been accused of depriving citizens of over Rs20.44 million through fraud.



Issuing notices to Tayyiba Gul and Farooq Nol, Admin Judge Jawadul Hassan has summoned them on June 17.

The reference stated that as many as 36 witnesses recorded their statements with NAB against the suspects.

It said the NAB has received six compliants against the couple.