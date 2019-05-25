Bilawal says HIV can be treated, Sindh government to take care of patients

RATO DERO, Sindh: Pakistan People Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said the Sindh government would take full care of HIV patients in Sindh.

There is a huge difference between HIV and aids," said he while addressing a press conference.

He said there was lack of awareness about HIV in Pakistan, adding that it could develop into aids withing 10 years only if it is not treated.

"Every one should be aware of HIV so that they can protect themselves against disease," he said.

He dismissed the impression that Larkana and Rato Deo were facing an HIV plague.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he has directed the SIndh government to establish an endowment fund for treatment of HIV patients.

He said patients would be provided with the facility of treatment for rest of their lives.

He said while the disease can be treated and people need to understand that they would not contract the illness by merely touching the HIV patients.

"HIV is not a death punishment, it can be treated," he said.

"HIV patients are as much Pakistanis as we are," said Bilawal.

The PPP chairman said he would not tolerate naming of the HIV patients.

NAB

Asked to comment on a leaked video purported to show NAB chairman, he said he condemns the airing of a video by a TV channel that is run by prime minister's assistant.

He said the prime minister was blackmailing the NAB to use its powers against his political opponents.