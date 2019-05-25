close
Sat May 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 25, 2019

Firdous Ashiq Awan meets CM Punjab Usman Buzdar

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, May 25, 2019

LAHORE: Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Lahore on Saturday.

Matters of mutual interest, political situation, progress on payment to media of media houses and other important matters came under discussion during the meeting.

The Chief Minister told the  Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting  that collaboration of opposition parties is to save their personal interests.

Awan said that positive results are being yielded under dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Latest News

More From Pakistan