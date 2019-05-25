Firdous Ashiq Awan meets CM Punjab Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Lahore on Saturday.

Matters of mutual interest, political situation, progress on payment to media of media houses and other important matters came under discussion during the meeting.

The Chief Minister told the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting that collaboration of opposition parties is to save their personal interests.

Awan said that positive results are being yielded under dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.