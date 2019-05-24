close
Fri May 24, 2019
May 24, 2019

Iran FM calls on Chief of Army Staff at GHQ

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister of Iran Dr Mohammad Javad Zarif called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and evolving situation in the region were discussed. COAS said that war is not in anyone’s interest and all sides need to make efforts to keep conflict away from the region.

Foreign Minister appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional peace and stability.

