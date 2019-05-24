Pakistan Navy ever ready to defend maritime frontiers of Pakistan: Naval Chief

ISLAMABAD: The Convocation ceremony of 48th Pakistan Navy Staff Course was held at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore on Friday.



Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, graced the ceremony as Chief Guest and conferred Masters Degrees in War Studies (Maritime) to 95 graduates which included 64 officers from Pakistan Navy, 03 from Pak Army, 05 from Pakistan Air Force and 23 officers from Friendly countries including Bahrain, Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Malaysia, Myanmar, Oman Palestine, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sri-Lanka and UAE.

Addressing on the occasion, the Naval Chief congratulated the graduating officers from Pakistan and Friendly countries and lauded the professional standards of Pakistan Navy War College.

He added that the presence of sizeable number of graduating officers from Friendly countries is indicative of the trust reposed in our training regime and signifies the deep fraternal bonds of these countries with Pakistan.

Chief of the Naval Staff dilated upon the changing geo-strategic environment in the region and international arena in greater details.

Underscoring the security environment in the region vis-a-vis recent stand-off, Chief of the Naval Staff said that in accordance with Government of Pakistan’s policy to give peace a chance, we have demonstrated restraint.

He further added “with unwavering faith in Allah SWT, Pakistan Navy is ever ready to defend maritime frontiers of our motherland.”

Chief of the Naval Staff further said that CPEC is the flagship project under the ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ and Gwadar Port as CPEC's linchpin promises greater economic spin offs for the country, region and beyond.

Earlier in his welcome address, Rear Admiral Naveed Ahmed Rizvi, Commandant Pakistan Navy War College gave a rundown of the 41 week long course and various professional and academic activities undertaken by the participants.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of distinguished civilian guests and Senior Officers of the Armed Forces of Pakistan.