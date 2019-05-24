Iranian FM Zarif meets PM Imran Khan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office here on Friday.
PM Imran Khan and Javad Zarif exchanged views on Pak-Iran relations.
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also present in the meeting.
Earlier, Zarif met his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad.
During talks, they discuss bilateral relations, border security issues and recent Iran-US tension.
