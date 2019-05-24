close
Fri May 24, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 24, 2019

Iranian FM Zarif meets PM Imran Khan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, May 24, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at PM Office here on Friday.

PM Imran Khan and Javad Zarif exchanged views on Pak-Iran relations.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also present in the meeting.

Earlier, Zarif met his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad.

During talks, they discuss bilateral relations, border security issues and recent Iran-US tension.

