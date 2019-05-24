close
Fri May 24, 2019
Pakistan

May 24, 2019

PM Imran Khan arrives in Karachi

Pakistan

Fri, May 24, 2019

KARACHI: Prime Minister, Imran Khan arrived in Karachi on Friday afternoon on a day-long visit.

He was accompanied by Federal Minister for Shipping andMarine Affairs, Syed Ali Zaidi, PM''s Advisor for Trade, Abdul Razzaq Dawood and Special Assistant, Naim ul Haq.

The prime minister is due to  hold meetings with the representatives of business community and  chair a meeting with regard to Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in Sindh.

He is also expected to attend, as guest of honor, the fund-raising Iftar-cum-dinner organized by local chapter of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer.

