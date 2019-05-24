close
Fri May 24, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 24, 2019

Blast targets mosque, killing one, injuring 13 in Quetta

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, May 24, 2019

Quetta: A blast at  a mosque left at  least one person dead and 13 other worshipers injured on Friday  in Quetta's Pashtoonabad area , Geo News reported on Friday.

The TV correspondent said the blast took place in Rehmania Masjid which was heard by residents several blocks away. 

Three of the injured were said to be in critical condition at Civil Hospital.

The blast was so loud that it left windowpanes of the houses in densely populated  shattered 

Police and paramilitary troops have cordoned off the area while rescue officials are said to have shifted the injured to nearby hospitals. Nature of the blast was not immediately known.

