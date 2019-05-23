PM Imran telephones Qamar Zaman Kaira, condoles son’s death

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday telephoned Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Qamar Zaman Kaira to condole the death of his son in a road accident.



Expressing grief over the death of the youthful son of Kaira, PM Imran Khan prayed for courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

Young son of Qamar Zaman Kaira died in a traffic accident near Lala Musa last Friday.

His son Usama was studying in Lahore.

Kaira was addressing a press conference in the federal capital when he was informed of the tragic news and he immediately left for his residence in Lala Musa.(APP/Web Desk)